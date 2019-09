Family Garage Sale 303 S. Water St., Wilmington. Fri., Oct. 4, 9a.m.-5p.m. & Sat., Oct. 5., 9a.m.-noon. 4 pc. Queen dark pine bedroom set, pine cabinet w/ shelf w/ 3 drawers, 4’ dark pine jelly cabinet w/ shelves, dark dropleaf table & 2 chairs, women’s clothes & coats, 35x34 flip top desk w/ 3 drawers, a lot of Christmas, household items, CD’s & tapes, lots of framed prints, etc. ck40a-b