Braidwood - 3BR, 2 full bath, recreation room w/bar, living rm, dining rm, kitchen w/appliances, W/D hookup, C/A, large deck, 2 car garage, large shaded lot 100’ x 300’. 116 S. English St. References, credit report. $1,250.00 First, last, security. 815-476-6462 by appointment only.