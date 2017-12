AVAILABLE FEB. 1, Diamond, 200 N. School St., Corner lot, large yard, 2BR 2BA, stove, fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, 1 car attached garage, C/A, deck, partially furnished, clean, lease/references required, no pets, 1st mo/security deposit required. $950/mo +utilities, call 815-274-4538 or 815-735-6706. ch52b-3a