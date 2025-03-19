2BR, 1BA - Coal City, IL

Coal City - 2nd story apartment in 4 unit building. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood near schools. Building is 5 miles from I 55 access. 2BR, 1BA, Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room. Each apartment has their own laundry room within the apartment with a washer & dryer hook-up and additional storage space. Tons of closet space and also an outdoor storage shed is provided for each apartment. Refrigerator and Stove are furnished. Landlord pays for water/sewer and waste disposal. Tenant pays for electric. Off street parking. 1 year lease. No pets. $1200 rent $1200 security deposit. Call 815-634-2294.