COAL CITY-2870 GERI LANE. Thurs., Fri., Sat., April 12-14, 8a.m.-4p.m., ladies & Jr. clothing s-m, boy sizes 4-14, lots of toys, trains, household items, kitchen items, holiday decor, small outdoor pen, books, Xbox, DS & Wii games, halloween costumes, tools, TV w/ counsel, curtains, queen comforter set, fishing supplies, jewelry and much more.