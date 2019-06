270 Jennifer Lane, Wilmington. Upscale 2 BR, 2 BA townhouse, beautiful kitchen w/stainless steal appliances, carpeted and in floor ceramic heat, CA, w/d hook up, attached 2 car garage, $1,350 mo. plus utilities, 1 mo. security deposit, no smoking, call 815-861-6534 or 815-545-0298. ck24a-27b