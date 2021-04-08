2555 Sterling Ct., Diamond

Diamond - 2555 Sterling Ct., Thur. & Fri., April 15-16 from 8:30am-4:30pm, Sat., April 17 from 8am-2pm. Just moved in and lots to sell. Boys clothes 8-10, girls 8-10, named brands in great condition, juniors small/med, women’s XL-XXL many with tags, some men’s lg-xl, elliptical, curtains, bedding, dishes, household, sm vacuums, toys, pictures, rugs, holiday items, space saver high chair, etc. We have something for everyone.