23660 Hwy 113, Wilmington/Custer Park, (1 1/2 miles east of Reed-Custer HS on Route 113). Thurs., Oct. 1 & Fri., Oct. 2 from 8:30am-4pm. (rain date, Sat., Oct. 3rd from 8:30am-4pm). Huge sale, toddler and adult clothes, sport and exercise equipment, barware, dishes, kitchen items, decorative items, Christmas items, children's items (pack n play, safety gate, etc), lawn and garden items, collectibles, much more.