2275 E. Patmore St., Diamond, 1 block south of Caseys, Friday April 20 & Sat. 21, 8a.m.-4p.m. Deals for days, name brand boys clothes 4t & up, more toys than Toys R Us, boots, spikes, dancing shoes, sports shoes- we got ‘em all! 2016 Salem Bunkhouse and other outdoor items, fishing gear, household items, your future treasures await! 16a-16b