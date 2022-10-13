Heated Garage Sale. 21160 W. Hwy 113, Custer Park. Fri., & Sat., October 28 & 29 from 9am-5pm. Mens clothes - size L shirts, sweaters, XL jackets, slacks 36W. New pull on work boots 9 1/2 D, shoes, womens clothes various sizes. Tools, tool box, fishing gear, life jackets, household, decorations, pictures, lg heavy coffee table, end table, 6 wood chairs with gold material seats, router, sander, miter saw, boxes of misc items, set of 50 state plates, too many items to mention.