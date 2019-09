21159 W. County Rd., Wilmington Thur. & Fri., Sept. 26 & 27, 8a.m.-3p.m. Antique Furniture Mahogany Dining room set with 6 chairs, hutch and marble topped buffet and Full size bedroom set with chest and dresser. Sofas, chair and half with ottoman. Men’s Carhartt coveralls, winter clothes and coats, skates, outdoor furniture, canning jars and other misc. treasures. cc39a-b