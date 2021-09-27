Going out of business sale. 205 School St., Wilmington, Sat., Oct. 2-Sun., Oct. 10 from 10am-5pm. Tue., Oct. 5 is 11am-6pm. Plumbing, heating, air, remodeling doors, tools, plumbing & electrical fittings, all types of fasteners, drywall jack, pallet jack, electrical wire, insulation blower, pipe vices, aluminum ext. ladder, unit heater 115,000 BTU, aluminum tool box & storage box. Many other items. Questions call 815-693-5738.