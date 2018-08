2015 Salem Cruise Lite. 20 ft. Sleeps up to four. Shower, toilet, stove, sink, water heater, refrigerator, furnace, A/C, canopy. Many extras included.

IE:Winter cover,sewer drain hoses, outdoor 6x8 carpet, water hose, wheel protector covers,set of leveling blocks,surge protector. Bought new in 2016.

Used less than 10 times. $6500. 815-365-2830. No answer-leave a message. cc33b-35a