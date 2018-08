2003 KAWASAK VULCAN 1600 Classic (vin#JKBVNKA103A003852). It’s time to let the good times roll! Only 13,000 miles (less than 1k/year), garage kept/well maintained, new battery installed Sept, 2016. New tires in 2015, windshield, saddlebags, sissy bar. Also have Corbin Solo seat ($453 to buy it new). Asking $3,000 OBO for quick sale. To arrange a test drive, call Jerry 815-458- 6879.