2 & 3 Bedroom Duplex Ranch Style. Only 2 units per building. 1/2 mile from I-55 in (Diamond, IL). Attached garage, backyard. Oak cabinets, concrete drive, washer & dryer hook-up. All maintenance included. $1,100 per month on 2 bedroom. $1,200 per month on 3 bedroom plus all utilities. Available 10/1/23. No smoking or pets & year lease. Call 815-351-2494.