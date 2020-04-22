IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

PNC BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION;

Plaintiff,

vs.

TODD M. HOLDEN AKA TODD HOLDEN; HUNTERS

CROSSING HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; UNKNOWN

OWNERS AND NON RECORD CLAIMANTS;

Defendants,

19 CH 68

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 03-24-276-007.

Commonly known as 26518 West Deer Path, Channahon, Illinois 60410.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act.

Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call The Sales Department at Plaintiff's Attorney, Anselmo Lindberg & Associates, LLC, 1771 West Diehl Road, Naperville, Illinois 60563-1890. (630) 453-6960. File Number F19080075

INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION

intercountyjudicialsales.com

I3149869 Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Wednesday, April 15, 22, 29. 2020.