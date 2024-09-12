Selling 1998 StarCraft 1709. Fish and Ski with 115 Mercury and trailer. Minn Kota Power Drive v2 bow mount trolling motor, with quick release and protective cover to clear the way for comfortable riding on the cushioned bow. Hummingbird 587 ci HD down imaging depth/fish finder with GPS. Integrated ladder on swim platform to easily board the boat. Transom saver for smooth towing. $6,000. Call or text 815-347-7760.