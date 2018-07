1990 Jeep Cherokee. 4 door, 4.0 liter, straight six, 38” IROC tires, full exoskeleton, 13” lift in the front, 16” in the rear, 8,000lb warn wench, 31 spline superior axles. Detroit locker broken (only thing wrong). $2,500 obo. 815-955-8210. fr31a-32b