Disbursement of Estate Sale. 18257 W. 2000 North Road, Reddick. Thurs. & Fri., Oct. 28 & 29 from 10am-3pm and Sat., Oct. 30, 8am-noon. Large quantity of antique & vintage furniture, Carnival, Fenton, Viking, Fireking, Jadite, Pyrex & Milk Glass, plus all types of vintage collectibles.