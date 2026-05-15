17th ANNUAL WILMINGTON ALL-TOWN GARAGE SALE

Thurs., June 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. * Fri., June 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. * Sat., June 6, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Come out and explore all the great sales throughout the whole town - there will be something for everyone! Listing Maps forms are due by Wednesday, May 27 and are available at Wilmington City Hall, Wilmington Library & Wilmington First United Methodist Church. Maps will be available for pick up only at the First United Methodist Church at 401 E. Kahler Rd., beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 4 through the entirety of the sale. Please call FUMC at 815-476-5474 with any questions.