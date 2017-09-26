IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

GRUNDY COUNTY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff,

-v.-

PAUL C. MCNAB, SUSAN M. MCNAB, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING BY AND

THROUGH THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, WEST WIND

ESTATES HOMEOWNER'S ASSOCIATION

Defendant

17 CH 21

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of

Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on May 11, 2017, an

agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 9:00 AM on November

6, 2017, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 East Washington Street

front door entrance, MORRIS, IL, 60450, sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, as set forth below, the following described real

estate:

Lot 39 in Westwind Estates-Phase 1, a Planned Unit Development, being

a subdivision of part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13,

Township 34 North, Range 8 East of the Third Principal Meridian,

according to the plat thereof recorded June 30, 2005 as Document No.

450060, in Grundy County Illinois.

Commonly known as 339 W. FRONTIER DRIVE, MINOOKA, IL 60447

Property Index No. 03-13-278-006.

The real estate is improved with a single family residence.

The judgment amount was $414,491.60.

Sale terms: 25% down of the highest bid by certified funds at

the close of the sale payable to The Judicial Sales Corporation. No

third party checks will be accepted. The balance in certified

funds/or wire transfer, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. No fee

shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate

pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment

creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose

rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale.

The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special

assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is

offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity

of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in AS IS condition.

The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court.

Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will

receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a

deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale.

Where a sale of real estate is made to satisfy a lien prior to

that of the United States, the United States shall have one year from

the date of sale within which to redeem, except that with respect to

a lien arising under the internal revenue laws the period shall be

120 days or the period allowable for redemption under State law,

whichever is longer, and in any case in which, under the provisions

of section 505 of the Housing Act of 1950, as amended (12 U.S.C.

1701k), and subsection (d) of section 3720 of title 38 of the United

States Code, the right to redeem does not arise, there shall be no

right of redemption.

The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff

makes no representation as to the condition of the property.

Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify

all information.

If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at

the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the

assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property

Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a

condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the

purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee

shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act,

765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1).

IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO

REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF

POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW.

You will need a photo identification issued by a government agency

(driver's license, passport, etc.) in order to gain entry into our

building and the foreclosure sale room in Cook County and the same

identification for sales held at other county venues where The

Judicial Sales Corporation conducts foreclosure sales.

For information, contact Plaintiff s attorney: HEAVNER, BEYERS

& MIHLAR, LLC, 111 East Main Street, DECATUR, IL 62523, (217)

422-1719 Please refer to file number 2120-13206.

If the sale is not confirmed for any reason, the Purchaser at

the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price

paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the

Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee s attorney.

THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION

One South Wacker Drive, 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606-4650 (312) 236-SALE

You can also visit The Judicial Sales Corporation at www.tjsc.com for

a 7 day status report of pending sales.

HEAVNER, BEYERS & MIHLAR, LLC

111 East Main Street

DECATUR, IL 62523

(217) 422-1719

Fax #: (217) 422-1754

Non-CookPleadings@hsbattys.com

Attorney File No. 2120-13206

Case Number: 17 CH 21

TJSC#: 37-7507

NOTE: Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are

advised that Plaintiff s attorney is deemed to be a debt collector

attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be

used for that purpose.

