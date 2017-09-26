17 ch 21
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
GRUNDY COUNTY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Plaintiff,
-v.-
PAUL C. MCNAB, SUSAN M. MCNAB, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING BY AND
THROUGH THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, WEST WIND
ESTATES HOMEOWNER'S ASSOCIATION
Defendant
17 CH 21
NOTICE OF SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of
Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on May 11, 2017, an
agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 9:00 AM on November
6, 2017, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 East Washington Street
front door entrance, MORRIS, IL, 60450, sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, as set forth below, the following described real
estate:
Lot 39 in Westwind Estates-Phase 1, a Planned Unit Development, being
a subdivision of part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13,
Township 34 North, Range 8 East of the Third Principal Meridian,
according to the plat thereof recorded June 30, 2005 as Document No.
450060, in Grundy County Illinois.
Commonly known as 339 W. FRONTIER DRIVE, MINOOKA, IL 60447
Property Index No. 03-13-278-006.
The real estate is improved with a single family residence.
The judgment amount was $414,491.60.
Sale terms: 25% down of the highest bid by certified funds at
the close of the sale payable to The Judicial Sales Corporation. No
third party checks will be accepted. The balance in certified
funds/or wire transfer, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. No fee
shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate
pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment
creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose
rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale.
The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special
assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is
offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity
of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in AS IS condition.
The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court.
Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will
receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a
deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale.
Where a sale of real estate is made to satisfy a lien prior to
that of the United States, the United States shall have one year from
the date of sale within which to redeem, except that with respect to
a lien arising under the internal revenue laws the period shall be
120 days or the period allowable for redemption under State law,
whichever is longer, and in any case in which, under the provisions
of section 505 of the Housing Act of 1950, as amended (12 U.S.C.
1701k), and subsection (d) of section 3720 of title 38 of the United
States Code, the right to redeem does not arise, there shall be no
right of redemption.
The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff
makes no representation as to the condition of the property.
Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify
all information.
If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at
the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the
assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property
Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a
condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the
purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee
shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act,
765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1).
IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO
REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF
POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW.
You will need a photo identification issued by a government agency
(driver's license, passport, etc.) in order to gain entry into our
building and the foreclosure sale room in Cook County and the same
identification for sales held at other county venues where The
Judicial Sales Corporation conducts foreclosure sales.
For information, contact Plaintiff s attorney: HEAVNER, BEYERS
& MIHLAR, LLC, 111 East Main Street, DECATUR, IL 62523, (217)
422-1719 Please refer to file number 2120-13206.
If the sale is not confirmed for any reason, the Purchaser at
the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price
paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the
Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee s attorney.
THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION
One South Wacker Drive, 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606-4650 (312) 236-SALE
You can also visit The Judicial Sales Corporation at www.tjsc.com for
a 7 day status report of pending sales.
HEAVNER, BEYERS & MIHLAR, LLC
111 East Main Street
DECATUR, IL 62523
(217) 422-1719
Fax #: (217) 422-1754
Non-CookPleadings@hsbattys.com
Attorney File No. 2120-13206
Case Number: 17 CH 21
TJSC#: 37-7507
NOTE: Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are
advised that Plaintiff s attorney is deemed to be a debt collector
attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be
used for that purpose.
Ad Category:
10/11/2017 (2 weeks)