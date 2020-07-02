IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR NOVASTAR MORTGAGE FUNDING TRUST, SERIES 2006-6 NOVASTAR HOME EQUITY LOAN

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-6;

Plaintiff,

vs.)

KIMBERLY GLEASON; PATRICK GLEASON; NINOVAN LAKE ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; CORTINA, MUELLER & FROBISH, P.C. F/K/A CORTINA & MUELLER, P.C.; OLD PLANK TRAIL COMMUNITY BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS S/I/I TO FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF ILLINOIS; SEAWAY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY AS S/I/I FIRST SUBURBAN NATIONAL BANK; THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE; THE MINOOKA GRAIN, LUMBER AND SUPPLY COMPANY; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF KIMBERLY GLEASON; IF ANY; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES PATRICK GLEASON, IF ANY; UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON RECORD CLAIMANTS; Defendants,

16 CH 129 NOTICE OF SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 03-04-351-001.

Commonly known as 201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL 60447. The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection. For information call Law Clerk at Plaintiff's Attorney, The Wirbicki Law Group, 33 West Monroe Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603. (312) 360-9455.

INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION

intercountyjudicialsales.com

I3152061 Published in the Free Press Newspapers Wed., July 1, 8 & 15, 2020.