1504 Widows rd estate sale

Estate Sale, 1504 Widows Rd., Wilmington: Wed., April 4, Thurs., April 5, Fri. April 6, 8a.m.-7p.m., items include 2004 Harley Davidson Heritage Soft Tail, Excellent Cond., 35,000 miles, $7,000/obo, 2013 Lincoln MKZ, must see to appreciate, excellent cond., 34,000 miles, $21,000/obo, 2004 Chevy Cavilier, everything works/runs great, $1,200/obo, John Deere:Lawn tractor, runs great, $300/obo. 1-779-707-7404. cc14b