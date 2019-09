1300 Willida Ave., Thur., Sept. 19, 4-6p.m., Fri., Sept. 20, 9a.m.-6p.m. & Sat., Sept. 21, 9a.m.-noon. Futon bunk bed, furniture, lots of kitchen items, canning jars & canners, too much to list. 815-210-0191. cc38a-b