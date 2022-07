120 E. Coalfield Dr. (Off Spring Rd.) Coal City, Thur. & Fri., July 14 & 15, 9-4 and Sat., July 16, 9-2. Clothes - girls size 10 to women size med. and men’s mostly size lg., shoes, tons of puzzles and books, DVDs, Wii system & games, sports cards, toys, 42” flat screen TV, Ping golf clubs, drum set, furniture, household items, and misc.