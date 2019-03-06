11th Annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sales

11th Annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale and First United Methodist Church Garage Sale, Thurs., May 30 & Fri., May 31, 8a.m.-5p.m., Sat., June 1, 8a.m.-2p.m., The First United Methodist Church is again sponsoring the All-Town Garage Sales, listing maps will be available for pick up only at the church beginning at 8 a.m. on Thurs., May 30 through the entirety of the sale, everyone is welcome to stop by the church for our garage sale and we have some added attractions this year, there will be vendors in our parking lot, and then come inside for a bake sale, crafts, clothing for men,women and children, toys, housewares, dishware, books, furniture, etc. and we will be grilling lunch every day. On Sat., we will host our clubs and social resources groups which will hand out information and be available for questions, please call our office with any questions at 815-476-5474. ca21a-22b