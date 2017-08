105 E. Park St., Thursday Aug. 31, Friday, Sept. 1, 8am-4pm, Saturday, Sept. 2, 8am-1pm, Friday, Sept. 8, 8am-4pm, Saturday, Sept. 9, 8am-1pm, Take South Broadway over tracks turn left, womens clothes, houseware, sewing items, books, toys, puzzles, some antiques, Christmas and Easter, lots of misc. ca35b-36b