Annual Garage Sale: 1035 S. Broadway, Wed., May 16, 2-6p.m., Thurs., May 17, 9a.m.-5p.m., Fri., May 18, 9a.m.-noon, fold down table, “step” stool, books, lamp/end table, glassware, jewelry, rocker, high-chair, youth bed, much misc. ck20a-b