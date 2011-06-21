



Not all of God's children have shoes

Rotary joins Sole Hope's mission to help kids in Uganda

+ click to enlarge VOLUNTEERS FOR SOLE Hope clean and inspect the feet of children in Uganda, where going barefoot makes youngsters and the elderly susceptible to parasites. The Island City Rotary Club has invited the public to a Cobbler Party, where denim will be cut as shoe uppers, to be assembled and distributed in Uganda to prevent such infestations. Photo courtesy of Sole Hope Pam Monson

Shoes are something we take for granted; we have them for dressing up and dressing down, or just knocking around. But on the far side of the world shoes aren't a given, and not having protection for the feet can have dire consequences.



The old spiritual made popular by Johnny Cash talks about all God's children having shoes. Some believe the lyrics are based on the Revelation to John, others think the verse is an expression of hope that when one gets to heaven, the basic necessities, such as shoes, as well as luxuries, would be made available to all. The Island City Rotary Club is hosting a Cobbler Party this month to help Sole Hope make heaven on earth for children in Uganda, where jiggers burrow into the feet, or hands, and cause infections that can lead to paralysis, gangrene, amputation or even death.



Jiggers are not chiggers. Chiggers are the larval form of a family of mites that inhabit temperate areas, such as forests, grasslands and marginal areas near lakes and streams. The mites feed on skin cells, not blood. They don't bite, but inject digestive enzymes to break the cells down, which causes the itching their victims experience.





The jigger is a sand flea that burrows into bare feet. Native to South and Central America, it has been inadvertently introduced to humans in sub-Saharan Africa. Impregnated jigger females attach themselves to skin, burrow in, and over the course of the next couple weeks feed off the host and lay eggs, causing intense irritation and sores that are open to infection. Children and the elderly are the most susceptible.



Sole Hope's mission is offering hope, healthier lives and freedom from foot-related diseases through education, jobs and medical relief. Its volunteers wash every foot by hand, inspect them and cut out every jigger - a tedious, painful procedure. Sole Hope then provides each child with appropriate shoes to protect their feet, and teaches them how to remain jigger free.



Rather than collecting shoes and spending enormous sums of money shipping them overseas, Sole Hope ask volunteers and organizations such as Rotary Clubs and churches to collect used denims and host gatherings to cut shoe uppers. The pieces are shipped to Uganda, where tailors stitch them together and cobblers attach them to soles made from locally recycled tires. Those craftsmen and women earn a living wage from Sole Hope.



The organization calls these get togethers cutting parties, but the term in the U.S. today carries some negative connotations, so the Rotary Club is calling its event a cobbler party. The Rotary Club held a Wine on Water fundraising event in October, and dedicated the proceeds to the Sole Hope project.



"We spend a lot of money in Wilmington ... between the schools, Our Caring Closet and Kuzma Care Cottage - all the stuff that people do so well around here," said Steve Francis, president. "But I've always felt that it is important that we understand that there's a whole world out there.



"Although we all want to do everything we can for those that are in our community ... I think having a project like this makes us aware of how fortunate we are. We have to do these sort of things."



The club has been collecting used denims for several months, and is also asking for cash donations to supplement the funds it's already raised. Sole Hope asks the organizations that host parties to provide a donation of $10 per pair of shoes they cut out. You don't have to donate to participate in the Cobbler Party, however.



"That's a lot of money, but when you realize its the shipping, they buy the material they need to make the soles of the shoes, in Uganda ... and they also pay the adults who put the shoes together, a living wage for Uganda. So that 10 bucks goes a long way," Francis said.



Sole Hope is an impressive organization, Francis said. Every tax return since its formation, in its entirety, is accessible on its website. The documents chronicle just how many people Sole Hope helps each year, at no cost to the individuals.



For tax year 2015, the most recent available, North Carolina-based Sole Hope grossed about $902,000. It employed only eight people in calendar year 2015, and had 315 volunteers. Only 23 percent of its revenue went to salaries and benefits.



Each week in 2015 Sole Hope transported medical professionals and volunteers to a clinic site where 150 to 250 patients had their feet washed and inspected, had jiggers removed, and received a pair of shoes and one-on-one education.



In 2015, Sole Hope handed out 12,622 pairs of shoes through village and school clinics. It provided care for 10,136 children through 62 clinics, and removed 141,493 jiggers.



The patients with the most severe cases stay at the organization's "Outreach House," where they receive several days of treatment and education to remain jigger free. In 2015 Outreach House treated 428 patients, removing 4,706 jiggers and providing 547 pairs of shoes.



Ugandan tailors and shoemakers finished 13,420 pairs of shoes in 2015, the tax return reported.



"Every single dime is accounted for," Francis said. "You don't often see an organization that has this kind of [transparency] ... I think we should feel real good about supporting a group like this and trying to make it all happen.



Francis has a feeling that as people take part in the project they'll want it to continue.



The public is invited to attend the Cobbler Party. Participants should bring a pair of scissors and a Sharpie-type marking pen. They'll use the marker to trace patterns of the parts of the shoes - the event has been assigned to cut parts for a child's size 5 shoe - and then cut them out. The party will take place on Monday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Island Park District facility, 315 N. Water St. Light snacks, including fruit cobblers, will be served.



Denim is still being collected and can be dropped off at the Wilmington Public Library, 201 S. Kankakee St., or the Island Park District. Rotary members and the PEO are collecting plastic water jugs and detergent bottles, which will be used to stabilize the heel.



In addition, Our Caring Closet is able to obtain 10 cents per pound for rags, so the Cobbler Party will serve as a drop off for used clothing that's not appropriate for reuse, to help the clothes closet continue its work.



For more information call Francis at 815-476-2105.











