



home : free press advocate : free press advocate February 7, 2017 2/7/2017 6:47:00 PM

City staff reviving state mandated program

Businesses, homes, will get a letter seeking compliance

Staff report





It's time they got back to it. The staff of the wastewater department has picked up the thread of a state mandated program designed to safeguard the city's water supply.



The city contracted CCRA Professional Services in 2014 to oversee a cross-connection contamination control program mandated by the Illinois Safe Water Act. Cross connection is when any potentially contaminating equipment is hooked up to a domestic water system. The equipment can be used to do various things - in manufacturing they mix various chemicals - and it can be as simple as a garden hose with a sprayer attached. Other potential sources of contamination are boiler heating systems, sprinkler systems and hot tubs.



Without a device to prevent it, chemicals can enter the domestic water system through a back siphon, caused by negative pressure in the water main. Negative pressure can easily happen when the fire department is drawing water from a hydrant or when a water main breaks. As long as a positive pressure is maintained in the system (which is normal) contaminants are not likely to be siphoned into the main.





When the cross-connection program started, property owners were asked to complete a survey that determined whether they needed to install a backflow prevention device. Although the Safe Water Act requires all water customers to participate, only about 10 percent of the property owners in Wilmington completed the 10-minute survey, according to Darin Fowler, the superintendent of the water and wastewater facilities.



Those departments were in flux last year with staff changes, so no progress was made on the cross-connection program. But since the city renewed its contract with CCRA and paid for its services at the end of 2016, the staff was compelled to move forward with the program this year.



CCRA wanted to start with inspections at commercial buildings.



Fowler, water department worker Mike Stroud and Jack Sadrakula, a licensed plumber recently hired on at the wastewater plant, visited the businesses in Winchester Green Shopping Center to see what's typical in local commercial buildings, and so that Sadrakula could explain what the others should look for. None of the buildings had a backflow prevention device, and the owners had no information about the cross-connection program.



"These people had no idea what we were doing," Fowler said. It was obvious the city needed to communicate with the property owners first. The city will send an informational packet to the business owners so they know what the staff is looking for and what they'll need to do. Although some communities go so far as to require devices on all interior fixtures, Fowler said one at the water service entrance to the building will be sufficient here.



"We just want you to protect our public water supply," Fowler said. "We don't want to put a big burden on the businesses in town."



Most of the businesses will be able to get by with a minimal equipment addition.



"We don't want to require a business like No Box It, which just has a restroom, to have the same thing Dow has; that's a little bit of overkill," he commented.



The city is hoping for voluntary compliance. The staff will work with the building owners, especially those who have multiple properties, to install cross-connection devices where needed at a pace the owners can afford.



"We're trying to work with the businesses, but will put some type of time frame on it," Fowler said.



Residential property owners can also expect to receive a letter explaining the program, although Fowler said very few would be required to install backflow prevention equipment. It is anticipated that less than 10 percent of residential customers will have to do more than participate in the survey. Remediation is typically something as minor as a part added to the outside hose bib by the home owner.



Every two years municipalities are required to do a survey of the community, to determine where backflow prevention devices are necessary. Those who have to install cross-connection control devices have to have them inspected annually by a licensed plumber to ensure they're working.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



