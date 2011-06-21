



Will County offers spay/neuter discounts

+ click to enlarge HE MAY NOT looked too pleased about it, but his owner will be happy with a discount on the cost of his neuter.

NEW LENOX - Will County residents who have their pets spayed or neutered at participating veterinary offices in February can receive a $40 county-sponsored discount.







The discount applies for up to two animals per household and is exclusively for pet owners who live in Will County. More than 13,720 pets have been treated since the program originated in 2007.







"This continued partnership between our Animal Control department and the many veterinarians in Will County is the key to protecting the health of our residents' pets," said Will County Executive Larry Walsh. "This is an important service I encourage all eligible residents to utilize."







To be eligible for the $40 discount on a pet's spay or neuter:









• Pet owners must show proof of residency in Will County;



• Pets must be registered with Will County Animal Control and reside with the owner;



• Proof of current rabies vaccination and Will County registration tag must be provided on the day of surgery;



• Rabies vaccination can be administered on the day of surgery, as well as registration tag purchase;



• Surgery must take place by Feb. 28.







Pet owners should call their veterinary office and confirm that the facility is participating.







Will County Animal Control is under the County Executive's office and is led by Dr. L.P Schild. For additional information about this program, call (815) 724-1521.















