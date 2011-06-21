



Connor's Fight

6-year-old superheor gets help in battle against leukemia

+ click to enlarge CHUCK INGRAM (right) reads get well cards to his son, Connor, made by the students at Bruning School Connor, 6, is fighting pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Courtesy photo Pam Monson

Editor



He's a bright, daring 6-year-old who loves the color blue, camping, White Castle sliders with a strawberry shake, and playing with his older brothers. He'd like to be Batman and fight villains - his Daddy calls him Conman. But these days, fighting illness is what governs Connor Ingram's day.



Connor is the son of Chuck Ingram and Melissa Hennings of Wilmington. He has two brothers; Mike, 15, and Nick, 14. His was a typical childhood, with joyful days of preschool, a Nana and Papa he loved; he was eager to learn to tie his shoes and ride his bike.



"He's an outstanding kid," Chuck said. "Anybody he'd meet would fall in love with him. He's so outgoing, he plays shy a lot, but he's not very shy."



Connor had no real health issues until this time last year. After school one day Connor went to the home of his Nana and Papa, Shirley and Dave Ingram. Mike and Nick came to get him when they got home from school.



Like any typical 5-year-old, Connor wanted to swing between his brothers. They lovingly obliged.





Later, he complained that his shoulders hurt. When his complaints persisted, Melissa took him to see his doctor, who said they were sprains and would eventually go away. They didn't.



Melissa took Connor back to the doctor, who prescribed physical therapy.



"There was really no explanation as to why his shoulders weren't healing," Chuck said.



Then Connor got an infection in one of his teeth, and his eye swelled shut. His dentist put him on antibiotics, and it seemed to take forever for the infection to subside so the tooth could be fixed, but before that happened the other eye swelled up.



"Nobody really thought much of it, it was an infected tooth," Chuck said.



By April, this spirited little boy was becoming withdrawn. He'd run low-grade fevers for no apparent reason. He'd be sent home from school.



His parents noticed that along with the change in his demeanor, he started losing the color of good health.



Chuck, who travels for work, got home at the end of April. He had been gone since January, and the family thought maybe Connor just missed his dad. After all, when Chuck walked in, Connor perked up.



"Within the hour, it seemed like he was getting color; we just figured it was depression, he missed me, that's all it was," Chuck said. To celebrate their reunion, and to keep Connor's spirit up, Chuck took the youngster camping.



But after the briefest of activities, Connor just wanted to sit at the picnic table, like he was worn out. He didn't want to sit by the campfire at night, either. After two days, Connor asked to go home.



Connor was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed the next morning when it was time to go to school. Midway through the day, though, Jodi Roark, the school nurse, called to say he was running a fever and that he looked pale. When Chuck arrived to pick Connor up, Roark asked if he'd ever been tested for anemia. She said she'd noticed over the last couple weeks he was looking more and more pale, and when she examined him that day, his gums were pale too, which is a common symptom of anemia. She recommended he take Connor to the doctor for a full blood workup.



Melissa took Connor for blood work. The nurse practitioner from Riverside in Coal City called Chuck.



"She said, 'your son is very sick and he needs to go to a hospital. I'm not calling to ask you permission, he's going, but which hospital would you prefer?'" he said. An ambulance took Connor to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee.



"Really nobody told us anything, they just said he was sick and that his hemoglobin was low. I didn't understand anything. They were running these tests, and maybe the lab results from the clinic were wrong so they were checking again," Chuck said. "Then they came in and said, 'we found a bed for him at Comer Children's Hospital.'"



They were trying to decide if they should do a blood transfusion before they sent Connor by ambulance to Comer, because his blood counts were so low, or if they should just give him antibiotics before sending him.



Anemia was stuck in Chuck's head, and the doctors were ticking off other conditions that would manifest in this way. When the ambulance arrived at Comer's, the medics asked directions to the pediatric oncology department.



"I'm like, oncology? Why are we going to oncology?" Chuck said. That night, after the staff at Comer had conducted its own tests, the resident physician came in and told Chuck and Melissa they were 80 percent certain Connor has leukemia.



Leukemia blocks the production of white and red cells and platelets. Connor's bone marrow produces the cells, but they're immature cells, they don't make it past the pre-B stage into red, white or platelets, Chuck explained. Their blood smear showed the immature cells, and the doctors said that provided a 90 percent to 95 percent certainty for a diagnosis. A bone marrow biopsy scheduled for the next day would give them a 100 percent certainty.



During the biopsy, the physicians also gave Connor a first round of chemotherapy.



"We waited most of the day for this bone marrow biopsy to come back, it was just some of the scariest minutes of my life," Chuck commented. The diagnosis: Pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His unexplained fevers, his infected tooth and the shoulders that didn't want to heal were a sign of his body's struggle to fight infections.



The doctors explained that this type of leukemia goes in blast phase, and he had just gone through one. They didn't explain what could have happened if the condition hadn't been caught, and Chuck doesn't want to know. There are no stages or phases to this type of leukemia, there's early or late time to catch it.



"We owe every bit of catching this to nurse Jodi," he commented.



That was May 12. Since then, Connor has been a patient at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital many times, receiving chemotherapy. Some of it has been "nasty stuff," requiring constant nursing care while it's being administered and for a period afterward in case of an anaphylactic reaction.



There have been almost monthly emergency room visits since late summer, because Connor's immune system is so compromised. The most recent was at Christmas, which landed Connor in the hospital again.



One of the chemotherapy drugs, Methotrexate, had built to toxic levels in the 6-year-old's system, causing ulcers inside his mouth and all the way down his throat. Connor wouldn't talk, didn't want to eat, and had no interest in opening presents. Nana kept the tree up, and Connor had his Christmas when he was released.



Shirley said through it all, Connor would be outside playing whenever he could. He takes maintenance doses every day at home, as well as a large dose on Thursday and antibiotics on the weekends. He goes to the clinic for intravenous chemo treatments.



Connor was supposed to start the last phase of treatment on Dec. 29, before going into a 30-month maintenance phase. The Christmas time hospital stay delayed that but he's back on track now.



The term remission was used, but not by Chuck.



"I think anymore remission is a generic term to make people feel at ease," he said. "I remember people when I was younger people going into remission. They didn't go to the doctor as much, they didn't take as much medicine. Remission meant they beat it, I thought. And with him, it's 'yeah we're in remission but now we're going to start increasing the dose of chemo medicine."



When cancer is in remission, he said, it's hiding or it's gone. Just like doctors give their patients antibiotics that lasts for days after they start feeling better, they chase cancer through the body to make sure they've knocked it out.



"If it's hiding, we still want to get it," Chuck said. A nurse told him that unlike the antibiotic, the patient doesn't get the option of stopping taking the medicine. Chuck said this maintenance phase just means Connor has to go to the clinic monthly instead of every week or 10 days, and get spinal taps every three months.



"At the end of the two years, hopefully we say we kicked its ass and we're done, and we walk away," Chuck said. "He doesn't get a normal life after that; I'm sure he'll still have to go in annually to get blood work done, I'm sure we'll still have the risk of counts being up and down."



Students at Bruning School have worn orange, the color signifying the fight against leukemia, to school to show Connor they would help him fight. Connor had just gotten home from the clinic where he's received a round of chemo and wasn't able to attend class that day, but Chuck took him to the school.



"The kids were like, 'Connnor!' They were so happy to see him," Chuck said.



The students wore orange another day, and sat in the shape of a C, they've made get well cards for him that say, "Connor, you're our hero," and the teachers sent a giant basket full of things to keep him busy as he recuperates. His cousin Olivia played softball, and her coach got the kids at his church to make cards, most of which had something to do with Connor's favorite super hero, Batman.



"It makes you feel real good about a town like this," Chuck said.



Chuck says he's done his part in trying to help others in the community, and never imagined that he would one day be on the receiving end.



"The support and love that has been shown to us has rocked our world," he commented.



The family's priorities shifted drastically after Connor's diagnosis; even Mike and Nick say making their little brother happy is the most important thing in life.



The Make-A-Wish foundation is sending Connor and his family to Disney on March 2.



Chuck has had to keep his work trips short, and knows he can't do it much longer. He hopes to be able to extend them beyond a couple of weeks during the maintenance phase. In the meantime, family and friends are organizing benefits to help the family with Connor's medical expenses.



The Connor's fight Benefit will be held Saturday, March 11, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Diamond Banquet Hall, 55 S. Daly St. in Diamond. There will be raffle baskets and silent auctions, food, beer, children's activities and more.



Donations are also being accepted at U.S. Bank, donors are just asked to tell the teller their donation is for Connor's Fight. In addition, a Go Fund Me page has been created, "Connor's Fight Against Leukemia, which is almost halfway to a $5,000 goal.



Connor's story is being chronicled on the Connor's Fight Facebook page.











