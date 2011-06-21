



$31,000 could save Park District $6,800 a year

Light company proposes updating fixtures

Pam Monson

Editor



The Park District is considering a proposal to change all of the fixtures inside and outside the building it rents as an administrative, fitness and activity center, at a cost exceeding $31,000.



Sustainable Lighting Solutions Inc., based in Bensenville, conducted a free electric audit of the park facility at 315 N. Water St., and proposed a "custom engineered" plan to improve its lighting and reduce electric costs. The Board of Commissioners reviewed the proposal at its meeting last Thursday night



Park director Renee Chavez said the bright, two-bulb fixtures in the building would be changed to LED so that only one bulb with a reflector is needed.



Some of the 89 fixtures being targeted, which doesn't include the parking lot lights, were changed to slightly more efficient ones just before the district moved in and started renovations, Chavez said.





"The big savings would be going from the two [bulbs per fixture] down to one with the reflection, and the LED," Chavez said.



One of the benefits of changing the lighting would be the potential to separate the Booth party room from the entry area of the facility. The walls of the party room are built with the fixtures running through them to the entry area.



"If I go to do the Powerpoint, the lighting in here is bad. When we have the kids' programs, or yoga likes to dim the lights, it dims the hall lights," Chavez said. And when the party room is not in use, the lights are on because the lights in the front hall are needed.



The fixtures in the fitness area, entry hall and activity rooms would be warranted for 10 years. Those in the office area would have a five-year warranty, and the district is waiting for details on the warranty on the exterior cobra style parking lot lights.



The proposal was just a first look, to see if there is a way to capture some energy savings, the director noted. The district annual electric cost is about $9,533.



"Our electric is one of our highest monthly costs," Chavez said.



The total investment would be $31,000, including material, installation and services such as incentive management, freight and lift equipment used in the installation. However, the district could expect to get a rebate of as much as $8,200 toward that cost, leaving a final balance of $23,205. Chavez didn't know what rebate programs are available under such a replacement program, but said the company would do the paperwork.



"This is what they guarantee you will get that first rebate back," Chavez said.



ComEd administers more than one dozen business-oriented programs that award businesses for taking measures to decrease their energy consumption, according to the Sustainable Lighting website.



The company projects the district would save $6,800 annually on its lighting costs as a result of new equipment with longer lamp and ballast life. Nearly $3,800 of that savings would come from changing the parking lot lighting, according to the proposal. The project would pay for itself in a little over three years.



The district would have to put half down, with the remainder due 30 days after the district is invoiced. The expenditure is not included in this year's budget.



The state requires governmental units to follow a bid process when spending more than $20,000. Commissioner Bob Thomas suggested inviting local companies Clennon Electric, Indicom and Van Mack Electric to submit bids for the same or similar equipment. Commissioner Tom Glenn expressed an interest in Sustainable Lighting presenting its proposal to the board.



The Board of Commissioners took no action on the proposal.











