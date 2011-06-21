



City sticks with the group

Leveraging buying power could reduce energy costs

Pam Monson

Editor



The city of Wilmington will continue its association with a power collaborative to see if it can reduce its electricity costs.



Earlier this month, the City Council agreed to participate in the Northern Illinois Municipal Electric Collaborative (NIMEC) to solicit and secure bids from electricity suppliers. Participation gives the city the ability to secure market with the buying power of 170 entities, with ComEd serving as the transmission agent of that energy.



In 2007, the state of Illinois deregulated electricity, permitting the purchase of power based on market price. Because of the legislation, Commonwealth Edison is no longer the sole supplier of electricity in Northern Illinois, giving new suppliers the opportunity to compete. Competitive market forces now dictate the price of electricity.



In a memo to the council, interim city administrator Frank Koehler explained participation would secure the best cost for energy for the city's biggest users of power; the water treatment plant, the wastewater treatment plant, a lift station on Stewart Street and the hundreds of streetlights within the city limits.





NIMEC will request 12-, 24-, and 36-month options. The 10-year-old group's 123 member municipalities and 47 library, park and water districts can select the term length that best suits their needs. Because prices within the commodity markets, including electricity, are constantly fluctuating, the bid prices are only good for the day they are provided. NIMEC members have only 24 hours to sign off on a contract and deliver it to the winning bidder.



Mayor Marty Orr explained that the council has participated in the NIMEC bid since 2008, but always compares it with the rate being charged by ComEd.



"Sometimes it's pretty much a wash, to where there's not much significant change at all," Orr explained. "... There are years we've gone with NIMEC, and there are years we've stayed with ComEd because the NIMEC bid was not significantly less than ComEd, and sometimes it was higher."



Orr said the biggest challenge municipalities face with the program is trying to compare a three-year bid cost, because with market fluctuations rates can range lower than the longer-term bid rate. However, ComEd will no longer be offering a fixed energy rate for large or medium sized commercial accounts and will instead charge based on a floating hourly rate.



"[The longer term contract] is a slight risk, not a huge risk," Orr said. "I think it's becoming a more a minimal risk now with ComEd and its big push with the smart meter program, and you'll see that rate go up as they try to pay for that."



NIMEC will be testing the market on Feb. 1, and if rates are flat or declining, will postpone the bid for one week. NIMEC will continue to test the market until the bottom has been reached, at which time it will declare a bid date.



ComEd will continue to be the conveyor of the electricity, whether the city purchases its power from the supplier or not, Koehler said.



The city's participation in the collaborative has no effect on the power purchased by residents or businesses. In March 2012, Wilmington voters did not approve a referendum to allow citywide electric aggregation, but did join a Will County Governmental League electric aggregation program that required residents who wanted to participate to opt in. The program brought participants a reduced rate for a couple of years, but fell apart because it had too few households to be of interest to large suppliers.



Currently, the WCGL is recommending that the 17 communities who did approve the referendum that automatically included their residents in an electric aggregation program return to ComEd for their electric supply, as ComEd's 2016 through spring 2017 rates are below the aggregation program price.



The council agreed to participate in NIMEC and authorized Koehler to execute a contract. The contract will be placed on the council agenda following its execution for formal ratification by the city.











