



free press advocate January 26, 2017

Freitag to be next Will County Board Chief of Staff

Will fill position vacant since December

+ click to enlarge RAGAN FREITAG, representing Wilmington and Braidwood as a member of the Will County Board, will become the county's next Chief of Staff.

Ragan Freitag will be taking over as chief of staff for the Will County Board after five years of service as a board member. Freitag will replace Bruce Friefeld, who announced his retirement as the Board's chief of staff in December after 28 years of service.







"Ragan is uniquely and highly qualified to be our next chief of staff, said Will County Board Speaker Jim Moustis (R- Frankfort). "She has worked on the federal, state and local levels of government for many years and will bring extraordinary knowledge and depth to this key position. I believe she will continue to display fair judgment and excel in her role as our next chief of staff."







Freitag has served the people of the 6th County Board District as a Commissioner since 2012. During her time as a board member, she has served on several committees, including the Executive, Land Use, Judicial and Capital Improvements of which she was chair.







"I am honored and humbled to be selected as chief of staff to the Will County Board," said Freitag. "I grew up in Will county and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School and I am proud to have called it home for most of my life. And now I have this extraordinary opportunity to not only serve the people of the 6th district but all the residents of Will County."









"I have worked with Ragan Freitag and found her to be very bright and I'm sure she will serve the Board well," said Democratic minority leader Herb Brooks (D-Joliet). "It will be nice to have a familiar face fill this position."







Freitag has also served as a Congressional aide, a legislative liaison to the Illinois House of Representatives and an alderman for City of Wilmington.







Freitag is an attorney who graduated from the Mississippi College School of Law. She is also one of the first and only women to graduate from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, where she received both military training and earned her bachelor's degree in political science and American government. Freitag is a graduate of Joliet Catholic Academy and St. Rose Grade School.







Her civic and volunteer work include serving as vice-president of the Joliet Catholic Academy Alumni Association and earlier as chair of a Habitat for Humanity chapter that raised money and built homes for victims of Hurricane Katrina. More recently, she has found her niche in the community by becoming an advocate against the drug and heroin epidemic within Will County.







Outside of her current position on the County Board, Frietag has practiced law in Will County since 2008. Currently, she is an associate attorney at Kavanagh, Grumley & Gorbold, LLC, a position she will resign to serve as Chief of Staff. Frietag is a member of the Will County Bar Association, Illinois Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. She is former Vice President and current member of the Will County Women's Bar Association.







