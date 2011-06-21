



End of the five-and-dime era

Wilmington's Ben Franklin preparing to close

+ click to enlarge THE WEEK AFTER Christmas brought a half off everything in the store sale at Ben Franklin, and word quickly spread through Wilmington and surrounding towns that the store was closing. LuAnn Love of Bonfield browses shelves that still had a fair amount of merchandise the first week of the year; much of that merchandise has been purchased by bargain hunters. Pam Monson

Angelo Aggelopoulos was probably the only operator of a Ben Franklin store with the class to serve champagne and hors d'oeuvres to guests - an act that bespoke his love for what he did for a living.



But Angelo has been gone for nearly two years now, and his brick and mortar legacy is coming to an end.



Wilmington's Ben Franklin store is scheduled to close by Jan. 31.



The Ben Franklin chain was founded in 1927. The stores did well in small rural towns, where residents could find almost anything from housewares to hardware to clothes and toys.



At one point there were 2,500 Ben Franklin dime and craft stores, but many were forced under by big box stores like Hobby Lobby, Michaels, WalMart and Target. Only a few Ben Franklin stores survive - a bit over 100 in 32 states.



Aggelopoulos opened the Wilmington Ben Franklin around 1980, right next to his liquor store and bait shop, and his sister and brother-in-law's grocery store. He became a master of the niche market.





His Ben Franklin provided a local tourism anchor, but shoppers could still find the staple items they expected to find in a traditional dime store.



Nearly eight years ago when Angelo became ill, his daughter Georgine Penney of Evans, GA, took over management, and continued her father's tradition.



But Penney said sales have been declining for the last several years, and it's gotten to the point that she and her sisters Cathy Aggelopoulos of New Lenox and Patti Van Auken of Minooka either needed to find a buyer or close the doors.



"I've tried so hard. I've tried very hard. It's a small town and it's a big building," she said.



"I'm a very optimistic person. You just never know ... somebody might pop up next week, you never know. That would be great," she told The Free Press Advocate early this month.



Although Ben Franklin had found its niche, Penney said it was a small market.



"It's very hard to compete against the WalMarts and the Targets and the discounted stores in the area," she said. "It's been very difficult."



Before Christmas the Wilmington Ben Franklin had some terrific sales; from 25 percent off everything in the store, to a coupon for half off a single item. After Christmas, everything in the store was 50 percent off and Wilmington residents decided that the advertised "closeout sale" was in essence the end of the five and dime.



The store's current offer is 60 percent off, although there is little left to purchase, and free-standing display units are available.



Managing the business from Georgia has been a challenge, but Penney said she was happy to do it.



"It's all good, it's fine ... I feel with the great staff that we have, my husband and I we did our very best. The staff was wonderful, even in the liquor store and the bait store. We had great help that really stepped up when Angelo got sick. They were amazing, very loyal," Penney commented.



At the time of Aggelopoulos' death in March 2015, the Ben Franklin, the liquor store and the bait shop were for sale, listing for $1.9 million. The 33,000 square-foot five and dime is the only piece that hasn't been sold yet, currently listing on LoopNet for $995,000.



The liquor store was purchased by M K Sons Property LLC. A K Liquors Inc. is doing business as Angelo's Liquors, managed by Chandulal "Charlie" Kothadia of Orland Park.











