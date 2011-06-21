



Committee looks at future of downtown

Focus will be beyond aesthetics

Pam Monson

Editor



A steering committee is being formed for long-range planning for the downtown business district and the surrounding area. It will be the downtown revitalization committee of the 21st century.



The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) had awarded the city of Wilmington a grant to study the impacts of the proposed Illiana tollway on the Route 53 commercial corridor. The Illiana plan has been struck down twice in federal court, and is in a suspended status.



Instead of eliminating the grant, CMAP agreed to the city's suggestion that the funds be used to draft a long-range improvement plan for the downtown and adjoining area.



The city had an active, successful Downtown Revitalization Committee in the 1990s. It was an ad-hoc committee of the City Council that had no funding or generator for funding, said Mayor Marty Orr. It was not focused beyond improving the aesthetics of the downtown business district. Its objective was to revitalize the downtown, and its work was largely completed with the development of Claire's Corner Park.





"I really don't know if we had the tools or the knowledge behind it back then that we have now," Mayor Orr said. "This is an opportunity that will get us to that second step and help us develop a long-range plan no different than we have a comprehensive plan for the whole city. I think it's an enticement and an opportunity you really can't ignore."



He likened the steering committee to the rebirth of the DRC, but notes it will work toward more long-range goals and be more focused on what residents and property owners envision for the downtown five, 10 or 20 years from now. It will also identify the incremental steps that will need to be taken to reach the plan's objectives.



Orr expects the committee will take things further than the DRC ever did, not only talking about downtown improvement, but looking at areas beyond the business district, including the island parks and adjoining residential neighborhoods.



"It looks at the improvements that we've got right now, the aesthetic improvements, but it also looks at the infrastructure, improvements to the infrastructure and how we sustain and maintain that as well as what type of offerings; do we gear more toward an antiques area or do we become more eclectic in the business sense? How do you market vacant areas, create a marketing scheme so that when areas do become vacant how do you market them to prospective clients?" the mayor explained.



The committee might also explore ways to fund improvements, such as the creation of a business development district; federal, state and county opportunities as well as corporate grant programs.



The mayor anticipates the committee will have 10 to 12 members. Several prospective members met last week. Interim city administrator Frank Koehler will be reaching out to those who were invited but unable to attend to gauge their interest and bring those who wish to participate up to speed. The fire and library districts, City Council, Wilmington Area Historical Society, financial community, downtown businesses and Planning and Zoning Commission will be represented on the committee. CMAP and its professional planners will guide their work.



Mayor Orr said there will be opportunities for public input throughout the planning process through forums or one-on-one conversations with members of the community.



The final plan is expected to be completed in 12 to 17 months.



"It's one step. It could be something positive that could help us with the future of the downtown and the areas outside the downtown district as well," Mayor Orr concluded.











