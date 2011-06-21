Site Map | Contact Us | Staff | RSS feeds
free press advocate January 23, 2017
1/23/2017 6:57:00 PM
Wilmington couple arrested in retail theft case

While investigating the shattered front door and attempted burglary at Doc's Drugs that occurred late Friday night, Wilmington Police discovered that their suspect was also responsible for a retail theft at the neighboring Whitmore Ace Hardware, where he and his girlfriend walked out with nearly $600 worth of DeWalt power tools.

Early Saturday afternoon, Carl Parham, 32, and Jessie Northcutt, 27 - both Wilmington residents - were involved in a traffic accident in Stickney, IL, where they had gone to sell the stolen tools at a pawn shop. Parham was later turned over to Wilmington Police, who found him in possession of two small bags of heroin, several Xanax pills, and the remaining cash from the sale of the stolen power tools.



