Response at the ready

Fundraiser will equip disaster response team

+ click to enlarge SUE LOPEZ (center) and Angie Smith are two of the FUMC Disaster Response Team members who were on the North Island last Memorial Day helping to feed an estimated 70 rescue workers who searched in the Kankakee River for 12-year-old drowning victim Eder Arroyo. Courtesy photo Pam Monson

They don't plan to be needed, but they're prepared if they are. Knock on wood, says Dennis Reavis, a key member of the Disaster Preparedness and Response Ministry of the First United Methodist Church.



The group formed three years ago. It includes the Disaster Response Team and the Disaster Response Emergency Communications Team. If you're a member of one, you're a member of the other.



Reavis and his wife Grace were serving on the church's outreach committee, which would respond to disasters and like events. While working on buckets of supplies for flood victims, Reavis came across the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), an international humanitarian aid organization. It provides disaster relief, as well as resources local churches can benefit from. They started taking classes through UMCOR.



Then a tornado struck in Diamond. A loosely formed disaster response team started stockpiling supplies for the victims, turning the church fellowship hall into what looked like a Sam's Club. They were taking anything they could collect to the victims, in conjunction with the Methodist Church in Coal City.





"[That was] on the job training when we were just getting a grasp on what we were supposed to be doing," Reavis said. Working with the Coal City group, they got the idea of creating their own dedicated disaster response team. Under UMCOR, you have to be a member of the United Methodist Church to participate.



"We felt that limited us," Reavis said. Coal City's team is ecumenical, so that's how Wilmington's team went. Only about half of its members belong to the church. However, there is no consideration for church affiliation when they go out to help somebody.



"We do what we need to do. We don't care who they are. If somebody needs help, we go help them," Reavis commented.



The disaster response team has 15 members, eight of whom are licensed ham radio operators. In addition to doing emergency communications they've become a club too," Reavis said.



Outside of emergency events, almost everything they do is practice. They participate in ham radio field days. They take training for CPR and first aid, weather spotting and emergency response according to the concepts used by FEMA. And they have the church structure for mutual aid, which is one of the added resources the group brings to the city's Emergency Disaster and Disaster Agency (ESDA).



"If, let's say, Wilmington were to get hit by a tornado - knock on wood, but we've dodged two of them - if we needed help, there is a hierarchy within the church; I could call in teams from other churches. So we're not sitting here all by our lonesome," Reavis said. Last fall when Braceville flooded the team went there to help one of the residents. They didn't have enough people available so Reavis contacted the Morris group, which provided additional people.



Last Memorial Day when the Arroyo children drowned at the dam, Reavis learned there was no support system for the emergency responders - no place for them to rest during the taxing river search, and nobody to ensure they had meals or beverages during the long days of the rescue and recovery operation. Three of the rescue workers came up and asked the team members if they had any coffee.



"We rounded up the people we could and set up a field kitchen down on the North Island. We fed them the first day and when they moved the operation to the [conservation area] we moved out there," Reavis said. "So we fed 75 to 100 rescuers for two days."



That experience changed the team's focus.



"We were sitting there thinking, no, we don't have coffee. We don't have a coffee pot, and if we had a coffee pot, what are we going to plug it into?" Reavis said. Although they had been thinking of equipping the church for disaster response, they decided mobile would be better.



The team sold sandwiches out of the Bellettini Foods food truck a couple of times last summer, and used the proceeds to but an 8 kilowatt portable generator with an eight gallon tank. It can power the coffee pot and lights, a microwave and fans for 12 hours straight without refueling.



The disaster response team will have the food, the grill, the coolers, the generator, and coffee pot; all of those kinds of things needed to rehab the ESDA group while they're out in the field doing something, member Dave Sullivan said. Their equipment can be used at the church to expand its kitchen capabilities if the disaster is at home.



The team is developing a working relationship with ESDA, and will be among the first groups called to respond to events. They're is still working on all the things they can do for ESDA, such as becoming a designated shelter. They bring an additional level of detail to the local disaster plan, which might call for establishing a shelter or field kitchen that the emergency management agency in charge may not have the resources or manpower for.



The team and Wilmington ESDA are developing a memorandum of understanding to spell out those needs and commitments.



"That's our discussion right now - where can we fit into the overall plan? What can we do to help. They've come up with several ideas already," Reavis said. "We have the advantage, with the experience we have ... we have a very good structure in place."



Four members of the disaster response team are associate members of ESDA - Reavis, his wife Grace, Sullivan and ham radio operator Jeff Dillon, who provided emergency communications during the aftermath of the Plainfield tornado in August 1990.



Reavis belongs to the Will County Emergency Management Agency. Sullivan was a Will County deputy for more than 30 years and for a while was the chief of the search and rescue division. He is still with the national missing persons center, CUE - he has a cadaver dog that he uses for that, and has been a handler since 1997. Reavis and Sullivan have ham radio licenses.



Grace Reavis belongs to Will County EMA, and was also involved in field services in the Philippines. She's a preacher's kid, says her husband, so she has helped handle multiple disasters - she calls them calamities, which he thinks is more fitting than disaster - through her church.



"She has a skill set of her own that she brought into the group," Reavis said.



Being a cohesive group, beyond wearing matching shirts, is important in disaster situations.



"One of the biggest problems with a disaster is the spontaneous volunteers, because that suddenly becomes the second disaster," Reavis said. Members of the group have already had a background check, which was one of the first things that was addressed after the Coal City tornado in November 2015.



"We've taken care of that ahead of time, as an organized group," he added.



Not everyone believes in the need to be prepared.



"We've been, I don't want to use the word fortunate, but Coal City's been hit twice since we've been in existence," Reavis said. That has helped raise awareness to a certain extent. At times the group offers workshops on preparedness, trying to get people to think ahead, to be prepared to evacuate with minutes notice.



"Each year that we go without another Plainfield, the bulls-eye on Will County gets bigger," Reavis said. "It's not a question of if, it's when."



Anybody from the community who has the desire to help can join the group. Realistically, Reavis said, the group can never get too big; the greater the number of members the greater the variety of skills the group has at its disposal. A former Army cook would be invaluable in the field kitchen, and a guy who fixes lawnmowers might be needed to keep a generator running for lights and refrigeration.



For more information, contact the group by email at fumcdisasterresponse@gmail.com. The group also has a Facebook page, FUMC Disaster Preparedness and Response Ministry.



The team knows what it wants to do, and what equipment it will need, and now has to raise funds to meet its goals. They'll will host a Souper Bowl fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Three different varieties of soup will be offered along with garlic bread, a drink and dessert.



A free will offering will be accepted. The church is located at 401 E. Kahler Road.











