Parents seek support for road improvements

Condition of Stevens Lane may have been a factor in deadly crash

Pam Monson

Editor



They're not asking for a single penny, just for the support of the community.



A Wilmington couple grieving the loss of their teenage daughter in a car crash on Stevens Lane wants the city to take steps to prevent future tragedies on that gravel road. They have a petition on change.org seeking to encourage the city to improve the road.



Fourteen-year-old Cory Ann Tebbens was killed Oct. 20, 2015, when the young driver of the car she was riding in lost control of the vehicle on Stevens Lane, not far from home, and crashed into a tree.



Her parents, Kim and Eric Taylor, are not saying that the condition of the gravel road was the only factor in the crash, but believe it contributed to the family's tragedy.



Cory was a freshman at Wilmington High School and planned to attend veterinary school because she loved animals. She was a member of the Flag Corps and the choir, and was on the high honor roll.





"And (admittedly I am biased here) she was quite the budding anime artist as well," Eric wrote in an email to The Free Press Advocate. In junior high school she was involved extensively in band and theater, and that's where she drew most of her friends from. Nearly 600 people attended her funeral.



The end of Stevens Lane near Widow's Road is in the city limits and is the city's responsibility. The far end, connecting with Keeley Lane, is under the jurisdiction of Will County. It is a gravel road for its entire length, and suffers from a high water table, poor drainage and an improper foundation.



Besides the Taylor's son Jared, there are other new drivers who live on Stevens Lane; Roy Selby's son Walter, who graduated last year, and Scott Homerding, who is just getting his license now, Eric said, and Elaina next door who only started driving last year. There are better than a dozen younger children who live on Stevens Lane who will be growing up and driving this road as well.



Then there are all of the other drivers who have to use the road - garbage truck drivers, telephone repairman, letter carriers and delivery drivers, and the friends and family of all who live there.



"My personal take on it is how many families have to lose a child or a loved one before someone steps up and does the right thing?" Eric wrote. He doesn't want to be the cause of his neighbors getting hit with a special service area assessment that will improve the road but raise their taxes, but is ardent about the need for improvements.



Ultimately, to fix Stevens Lane, the city will have to improve the drainage so it doesn't flood in the spring and turn to mush. It may be necessary to rebuild the base of the road so that it's stable enough to eventually be tar and chipped. The county highway department has already worked on the drainage at Keeley Lane and is building the road bed with grindings. The Taylors and their supporters would like the city to match the county effort.



Eric believes the city doesn't want to do anything that will obligate it. City officials declined to comment.



"I understand their position on this, but we have a position too, and we lost a child to this," Eric said.



He believes the road contributed to the crash, but added that to his knowledge no specific cause has ever been identified. Several months after the accident, the Taylors found out about a potential problem with the suspension of Jeep Liberty vehicles on rough roads, but by then the insurance company had already disposed of the damaged vehicle.



"But there's no question, I've been driving almost 40 years and I have problems on that road," Eric said. Their neighbors have related their own stories about having to be pulled out of the ditch because they lost control of their vehicles.



Eric said that because the road bed hasn't been improved road crews can't use road salt on it. In the winter, in addition to dodging potholes, drivers are trying to navigate over a layer of ice. On Monday morning, he reported that he'd gone sideways down the road, from about 50 feet from his driveway to the stop sign at Widow's Road. He was going no more than 15 mph when his slide began.



He warned Kimberly, who leaves home after he does, to be careful. Despite her best effort, she slid through the stop sign onto Widow's Road, and two cars had to swerve to avoid hitting hers.



The Taylors just want the road to be fixed so it doesn't flood in the spring and turn to mush, or freeze in the winter to become a skating rink.



"The petition is strictly support. It was designed to get community support so we can try to get the City Council to match the county effort on the other end," Eric said.



