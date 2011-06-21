Soccer Club in jeopardy

The Wilmington Soccer Club, which has been teaching youngsters about playing the game and having fun for over 12 years, may not have another season.
On average, 90 youngsters participate per spring and fall soccer season. The seasons last about 12 weeks, including practices and games.
But the club's president, secretary and treasurer feel they can no longer effectively lead the organization. They are delivering an ultimatum to soccer parents. Find out why the club may fold in the officers' letter to the editor, in this week's print edition.