



home : free press advocate : free press advocate January 17, 2017 1/17/2017 6:52:00 PM

Soccer Club in jeopardy



The Wilmington Soccer Club, which has been teaching youngsters about playing the game and having fun for over 12 years, may not have another season.



On average, 90 youngsters participate per spring and fall soccer season. The seasons last about 12 weeks, including practices and games.



But the club's president, secretary and treasurer feel they can no longer effectively lead the organization. They are delivering an ultimatum to soccer parents. Find out why the club may fold in the officers' letter to the editor, in this week's print edition.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



