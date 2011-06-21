



Boards of Election rule in favor of candidates

+ click to enlarge CITY ATTORNEY JOHN URBAN (right) explains to (from left) petition objector Robert “Bobby” Thomas and Board of Elections members Frank Studer, John Persic and Thomas Knuth the rules of procedure that would be followed during last Wednesday’s hearing on Thomas’ objection to the nominating petition filed by mayoral candidate Roy Strong (not pictured). Photo by Pam Monson Pam Monson

Roy Strong is still in the race for mayor in the April 4 Consolidated Election; and Mike Russi, Randy Hill and Dave Melhorn will be allowed to run for Park District commissioner. Three of these four nominating petition challenges were thrown out for not being proper and complete. What remained of the fourth was not considered significant enough to keep the candidate off of the ballot for the spring election.



A Wilmington Board of Elections was convened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to hear an objection to Strong's nominating petition filed by resident Bob Thomas. Thomas found at least 10 signatures on Strong's nominating petition for mayor of individuals he was unable to verify as registered voters by the county's voter rolls, either by address or versions of the name on the petition. Several more signatures could be invalidated because the city and county spaces were incorrectly filled out with ditto marks.



Strong's attorney, George Mahoney, filed a motion to dismiss Thomas' objection because it was missing information that the statute and the courts have determined must be included; including the objector's home address, his interest in bringing the objection, and what he wished the electoral board to do.



A home address allows the candidate to verify that the objector is a registered voter and is eligible to object to a nominating petition.



Mahoney said the objection must also state the nature of the objection and the interest of the objector. He conceded that what Thomas wrote could be construed as the nature of the objection, but could not find anything that he considered Thomas' statement of interest in objecting to the nominating petition.



Finally, the objection has to state the relief requested of the electoral board. Thomas' objection does not make such a request. Mahoney said three of the four elements required to be in the objection were absent.



Few examples of case law exist to support Mahoney's arguments. Mahoney presented two supporting the need for the objector's address.



Thomas said the staff at the county clerk's office told him how to file an objection, but agreed he was missing information.



"Did we do it right? No. We all learned something new here today and I think it's good for all of us," Thomas said.



City attorney John Urban, acting as counsel for the electoral board, said he believed there is case law that said the objector does not have to state his or her the interest. He also had no official record from the county clerk's office regarding the allegations in the objection. He recommended that the board take the motion to dismiss under advisement and decide at a later time.



"My recommendation is that it's always best to decide all of the issues before you, because if this decision goes to trial court, the trial court would have a complete record; if it goes to the appellate court the appellate court would have a complete record, rather than decide a case piece meal and have it go up and have to come back down again," Urban said.



But Mahoney argued that the hearing agenda indicated the matter would be decided without delay. He reminded the Board of Elections it heard no arguments against the motion to dismiss the objection, and asked for a ruling.



Thomas agreed that the petition should be dismissed. He had attended a Will County Board of Elections hearing on his objection to Park District board candidate Dave Melhorn and heard similar arguments. He expected that objection to be dismissed later in the week.



"Without having the exact paperwork filed, through the county, I think it should be dismissed ... I want to follow the law the same as I wish everybody would follow the law on the paperwork," Thomas said.



Board member Thomas Knuth motioned to accept Thomas' motion to withdraw his objection, and the board agreed. Strong will remain on the ballot.



Thomas' objection to Dave Melhorn's nominating petition to run for the Park District Board of Commissioners, and Mike Russi's objection to Randy Hill's nominating papers for park commissioners fell similarly in the Will County Board of Elections hearings.



Hill's objection to Russi's nominating petition for park commissioner was heard by the electoral board. According to Russi, the board did not agree with Hill's challenge of Russi's signature and determined that the other premise for the objection, that Russi crossed out "city of" that had been written before the proper legal name of the district, was not significant enough to keep Russi off the ballot. This decision can be appealed.



Melhorn and Hill were represented by attorney Bryan Kopman.



Objections to Joe Rodawold's nominating petition for Wesley Township clerk, and Jeff Sorenson's petition for candidacy for the position of Wesley road commissioner, are scheduled to be heard later this month. The township Board of Elections convened Jan. 10 to set rules for its procedures.















