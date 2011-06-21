



home : free press advocate : free press advocate January 10, 2017 1/10/2017 6:50:00 PM

WAHS seeks landmark status for old city hall

Pam Monson

Editor



The Wilmington Area Historical Society is asking city officials to allow the old city hall building on North Main Street to become a Will County historic landmark. The city is the owner of the building, and the historical society uses it as a meeting place and museum of local artifacts.



The city's Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the landmark nomination application submitted by historical society member Kathleen Kennedy and the Will County Historic Preservation Commission staff report about the nomination last week.



According to the Will County Historic Preservation Ordinance, landmark nomination eligibility requires the nominated property to meet at least one of 12 criteria. Wilmington's old city hall meets six:



• It has character, interest or value that is part of the development, heritage or cultural characteristics of a local community, county, state or nation - the building was constructed of local limestone in 1879 and housed the city offices, jail and the fire department. An article about the building' construction in The Wilmington Advocate says that the "old calaboose" (jail) was being torn down and the stone was to be used to build the city hall.





Wilmington maintained its seat of government in the building for more than a century - until the new city hall was completed in 1992, and the city's administrative functions were moved to South Water Street.



"This building is rich in history with not just being our old city hall but it was our fire department and police department at one time," commented John Persic Jr., the WAHS president and alderman representing the First Ward.



• It is identified with a person or persons who significantly contributed to the development of the community, county, state or nation - Since the structure was a city hall, it contained the offices and meeting rooms of mayors, aldermen, clerks and other elected officials who shaped the city for over 100 years.



• It embodies distinguishing characteristics of an architectural style valuable for the study of a period type, method of construction or use on indigenous materials - the two-story rectangular structure is unadorned and utilitarian in appearance. It is constructed entirely of locally sourced limestone, a material recognized as significant locally and regionally. The building originally had double garage door openings on the first floor and a door with a transom above it that have been modified. On the roof, there was originally a wooden bell tower or cupola - the bell is now displayed in front of the fire station at 501 N. Main St.



• It has a unique location or singular physical characteristics that make it an established or familiar visual feature - governmental buildings are often synonymous with the municipalities they serve and come to represent those places visually. As a city hall for a century, the building has certainly become a familiar visual feature for the community.



"It has a long, rich history of physically representing the city of Wilmington for over a century," commented Janine Wilkosz, preservation commission manager.



• It is suitable for preservation or restoration - while the old city hall appears to be structurally sound and water tight, it would benefit from rehabilitation. The interior could be modified to better suit its current use. On the exterior the fire truck doors could be recreated to make a welcoming entrance. The garage doors could be replaced or the area could be glassed in to provide a simulated garage door appearance.



• Landmarking addresses community issues and accomplishes the accompanying county land resource management plan goals and strategies - it recognizes the building's importance in local history; uses the county preservation ordinance to identify, protect, preserve and provide for the restoration, rehabilitation and continued use of the building, structures and sites that are of historic significance and the designation addresses the role historic preservation plays in enhancing the quality of life, ensuring that the historic character of a property and community are retained.



The Will County Historic Preservation Commission conducted a site inspection on Nov. 16, and reported that the building appears to be in good condition. If city officials agree with landmarking, the preservation commission asks that the city file a certificate of appropriateness application for any major exterior alterations, such as recreating the garage doors. The property owner is also asked to use replacements-in-kind that are as close to the original material and appearance as possible. The certificate remains on file to document changes made to a landmark for reference or research purposes.



Landmark status makes the building eligible for grant funding for renovations.



"I think it's very positive having the building there and I think what's important now is that the city move forward and find the funding and wherewithal to preserve and maintain that building for generations to come," said city administrator Frank Koehler.



"I believe the old city hall becoming a Will County landmark will be a win for the city of Wilmington and a win for the Wilmington Area Historical Society," said Persic. "For the city it is a chance to save an old limestone building in our city. The historical status will allow the city to apply for grants that can be used to help do some needed repairs to help preserve the building for future generations.



"For the Wilmington Area Historical Society, this old building is a perfect place to be its home. The members very much enjoy this building that is rich in history. With this being WAHS's home the members can share not only the old interesting items the society has in its possession but share the history of this old limestone building.



"I am confident that this great building will be added to the list of other old great buildings in Will County. The city and WAHS are looking forward on putting the plaque from the Will County Historic Preservation Commission up on the building," Persic concluded.



The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that the City Council approve an ordinance or resolution authorizing the Will County Historic Preservation Commission to move forward with landmarking the old city hall.



This is the second time in five years that the building has been nominated for county landmark status. In March 2012, the council questioned if landmarking would put a financial burden on the taxpayers. The council asked for more information when it tabled action on a resolution authorizing landmark status and never moved it forward.



Five other landmarks are located within Wilmington Township; the Small-Towle House, David Aldrich House, Bowen-Tyrakowski House, Edwin R Willard MD home and office and the North Island Memorial Flagpole Monument. A sixth county landmark, the city-owned Soldier's Widow's Home laundry house, was beyond redemption and demolished late last year.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



