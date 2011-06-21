



Finally: New home construction breaks free

Pam Monson

Editor



Nine new homes were started in Wilmington in 2016 - as many as were built in the last four years combined. It's still a far cry from the 30 to 40 homes that were added to the community in the middle of the last decade, but its a trend in a positive direction, and one that follows what's happening in the region.



Re/Max estimates that purchases of newly built homes and condominiums increased 35 percent in the Chicago area in 2016. While only some of the new homes built here are spec homes, they are being built because there is no new home inventory here, and buyers want new homes.



Five of the new homes were built in subdivisions off of North Kankakee Street; three were built on Kirsten Lee Drive, in the FoxTail Commons Subdivision, and two were built in the Deer Creek Subdivision on Roland and West Cross Streets. One home, valued at $300,000, was built on Widow's Road in the O'Brien's Addition. It was the highest valued new home constructed here in 2016.



The remaining homes were built in subdivisions on the south side of town; on Wedgewood Court and Winchester Green Drive in the Kahler Ridge Subdivision and the high school building trades class project house on Wildcat Drive.





The value of these new homes surpasses $1.6 million, however, while the average value of new homes was trending upwards - it was $256,000 in 2015, up from $244,840 in 2013, and $170,000 in 2012 - in 2016 the average value dropped to $184,000.



The city of Wilmington's building department issued 244 permits in 2016, for new construction, room additions, garages, roof replacements, fences, warehouses and more, up from 187 in 2015.



"I think the economy is good and people are taking care of their property better, doing what needed to be done," commented building inspector and code enforcement officer Pam Tharge.



Indeed, residents have been fixing up their homesteads. The building department issued permits for 14 home remodeling projects such as kitchen makeovers, three room additions and five new garages. Residents also upgraded plumbing and electrical service, and one added a whole house generator. The building department issued six permits for the installation of pools or hot tubs, 17 permits for window replacement, 30 permits for new fences and a whopping 70 permits for roofing projects, which Tharge said is relative to the age of the homes in the community.



Seven residents built new sheds, two received permits for patios, three built decks and 18 did sidewalks, driveways or other flatwork.



Improvements were also made via demolition. The community tore down nine structures this year. The building department also issued four permits for fire restoration, including the VFW Post 5422, an apartment building on Jackson Street, an apartment on Van Buren Street and a private home in the Partridge Run Subdivision. Construction is slated to begin soon on the VFW's new 10,000 square foot building, valued at $1.4 million.



The business community was also busy in 2016. Seven commercial upgrades were permitted, not including Pizza Hut's new heating and air conditioning system or the construction of the icehouse vending machine near Berkot's Super Foods. The Skinner Animal Clinic's addition is valued at $125,000.



Development continued at the RidgePort Logistics Center on the west side of Interstate 55 at Lorenzo Road. The building department issued four permits for the construction of warehouses, including the $40 million Project M warehouse and the $19.7 million Batory Foods facility. Over $71 million in property value was added by new construction to the RidgePort development. All those property improvements are in the city's only Tax Increment Financing district, where property tax dollars generated in the district help pay for its development. The 23-year TIF is now six years old. At the end of the TIF, local taxing bodies will receive substantial increases in the property tax they receive as a result of this development.











