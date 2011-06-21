



home : free press advocate : free press advocate January 3, 2017 1/3/2017 7:37:00 PM

Mayor expects growth in all sectors in 2017

+ click to enlarge TRUCKS AND CARS flow constantly at the intersection of Route 53 and Coal City Road in Wilmington. The state’s high speed rail project will bring improvements to the intersection this year that will greatly improve safety. Pam Monson

Editor



This looks to be a progressive year for Wilmington, with Mayor Marty Orr predicting growth in the industrial, commercial and residential sectors on top of transportation improvements related to the state's high speed rail project.



More than 2 million square feet of warehouse space is currently under construction at the RidgePort Logistics Center, between the developer's spec building near Kavanaugh Road and Project M near Interstate 55. The mayor expects the development to pick up speed this year.



"There was a change in ownership, from Prudential to Elion. You've seen that Elion is much more engaged and much more a part of the process," Orr said. Prudential was a financial backer that allowed the developer to propose projects. Elion is much more.



"Elion is almost a driver. They're working with the developer to seek these businesses to invest in this area," Orr said. Elion has been getting involved on the local level, making substantial contributions to the police canine fund and youth athletic organizations.





"I think what you'll see in the upcoming months is those businesses out there - a lot of those businesses, they're big buildings but they're small businesses, a lot of them are family-run - I think you'll see even more active engagement where they work more as a collective group in what they can do to significantly assist the city of Wilmington, whether it be not for profits or community associated projects," the mayor said.



The developer has already invested more than $90 million on the RidgePort development, and Orr says the project represents less than 25 percent of its potential. The logistics center has already created some 600 permanent jobs and an untold number of construction jobs. The project could be under development for another two decades and could expand as the Burlington Northern Santa Fe sets its eye on developing the land it's been purchasing.



"We're a blue-collar area, we're a lot of construction; a lot of our families in town are construction oriented. That is going to feed those types of families for years to come," Orr commented.



Orr also believes hotels and restaurants will be taking a closer look at the area in the near future. Elion is working with Jones Lang LaSalle on a hospitality industry study, to market that area to hotels and restaurants.



Orr expects to see a conceptual plan for commercial development in the Route 53 corridor north of Peotone Road in 2017. In early 2016, the new owners of the strip of land backing onto the Water's Edge Estates subdivision had some letters of intent they were trying to work into contracts. The owners were looking for a full-service restaurant, a convenience-type gas station and a hotel.



"There's a lot of interest, a lot of discussion going on," Orr said.



The mayor expects that residential growth will be even more robust this year than industrial and commercial. Orr said nearly one dozen houses were built or began construction in Wilmington in 2016, ending a home construction drought that began in 2009.



In 2014, the City Council waived payment of home construction-related fees like the $8,000 in water and sewer system fees and estimated $4,600 in school, park and library impact fees to make new home construction more affordable. The incentive was to be applied to the first 30 homes constructed after the ordinance's passage.



"I think in the first years we still had a large number of available homes that people tend to flip more, and I think that's been running dry," Orr said. People have been buying lots in Deer Creek Estates and Water's Edge, and Orr thinks they're starting to really understand and grasp the advantage of the incentives the city has in place to build homes at a reduced cost.



"I think they're still taking a conservative approach, trying to sell the lot and house before it's built. I think you're going to see an increase in that as we start to grow from an industrial standpoint," he said. "I think you're going to see an increased need for homes in the area. And that's not just Wilmington, I think you're going to see it in other municipalities as well."



Residents have done a lot of remodeling of existing homes as well; even flippers have done more to upgrade properties, doing more than painting, reflooring and minor repairs before they resell.



The Illinois Department of Transportation's high speed rail project will be much more tangible this year than it's been. IDOT and the Union Pacific are adding a second main line from Joliet to just south of Braceville. One of the city's imperatives was to ensure that local roads were protected from the impacts of overweight equipment throughout the construction of three bridges that are part of the project - at Forked Creek, North Water Street and the Kankakee River.



The city has an agreement with IDOT to ensure that after the bridges are complete the city will have money from IDOT to repair and pave Kankakee Street and North Water Street. IDOT also agrees to made repairs as needed as the project progresses.



The Water Street overpass will not be raised from it 10-feet, 1-inch clearance, but will be modified to hold that second track. IDOT hasn't changed its plan to modify the Kankakee Street crossing by raising it and building retaining walls in front of the businesses and residence there.



"We have not agreed to any intersection improvement, primarily because of the negative impact it has on the businesses in that area," Orr said. "They've really not come off the plan of changing the elevation 6 feet and building a retaining wall from the railroad tracks to Canal Street.



City officials still think there are other options that need to be considered, and have suggested them. City officials are also not comfortable with the visibility issues they believe that the additional elevation of the tracks will create at North Kankakee and Chicago streets.



The Union Pacific and IDOT looked at building an overpass but say they can't do it because of the location of Chicago Street. Orr says he's never felt he's received a straight answer on this topic, because relocating Chicago Street doesn't seem to have ever been considered an option even though that would be an easy fix.



The current proposal is better than the first, though, which was to close the Kankakee Street crossing and force all traffic to North Water Street.



Orr anticipates that keeping tabs on the progress of the high speed rail project, ensuring the community's best interests are considered, will be one of the city's biggest challenges this year.



"They [Union Pacific Railroad and IDOT] tend to be monofocal. They're under a very short timeline because the federal money is due to run out some time this year. So ... we really sometimes have to stand our ground and be very firm, and sometimes we have to utilize outside resources to really get them to understand that we mean business," Orr said.



The second rail wasn't part of the original high speed rail project, and is largely funded by the state. IDOT is using federal funds to build the bed to put the second rail on. The second rail is state driven and favors freight more than it favors passenger transportation, in Orr's opinion.



The Union Pacific has already upgraded the existing rail. Once the second track comes through, the railroad will be allowed to run freight at higher speeds, and in longer trains.



"We could eventually see two-mile long trains coming through based on the upgraded capacities of the rail," Orr said. "That's where my biggest concern has always been with this high speed rail project when they added the second main. It's more beneficial to move freight than it is to move people."



The railroad has not given the city an indication that freight traffic will increase after the high speed rail project is complete. Orr thinks that will depend on what develops off the tracks that will require movement of products by freight.



"We will definitely face challenges with high speed rail, because you're going to see that the Strip Mine Road [crossing] is going to be improved this year; we've already seen work started on that. We'll see the Coal City Road improvements going in, which from a safety standpoint is going to be a lot better because it will be a lighted system."



No two crossings are supposed to be closed at the same time, but the stretch of Route 53 between West River Road and Coal City Road could continue to be a construction zone through the coming season.



Orr said whether he is re-elected in April or not the city's priority will have to be staying on top of development in the area.



"You lose sight of that, or lose those who have the knowledge of that, you tend to increase the risk of something being missed, something going wrong," the mayor said.



This is why it was critical to fill the city administrator position, and why the city engineer's position was set up so that it's not subject to the election cycle.



"Having that in-house professional is really the key element to a lot of the projects going on," Orr said.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



