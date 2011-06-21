



City unveils new website

Pam Monson

Annemarie Dell 'Aquila has a couple of things to tweak, although she seems to be the Type A personality who will always want to make improvements, but unveiled the city's new website last week. The site's focus is transparency.



Dell 'Aquila, owner of All Media Productions, started the makeover about three months ago. The platform of wilmington-il.com was no longer going to be supported by any browser, so city officials had no option other than recreating the site.



Based on the Illinois Policy Institute's 10-point transparency checklist, Dell 'Aquila hopes that Wilmington will soon be included on the organization's short list of taxing bodies that adhere 100 percent to its transparency model. A truly open government provides contact information; public meeting schedules; public information; budget, audit, expenditure and compensation documents; contracts; lobbying activity and tax information.





Dell 'Aquila is still working on posting five years of financial documents, but almost everything else is available on the site in downloadable pdf. All documents posted have to be searchable, and the new site will also have fillable forms.



Payment portals and links to council agendas and minutes were already on the website, but they're now easier to find and more complete - the agenda includes all documents the council will be using during the meetings. In addition, documents that might be of greater interest, such as bid documents, grant information and public service announcements will be pulled out and posted separately for easier access.



The site's appearance is cleaner, using white space between elements. Dell 'Aquila wanted the site to look modern if not futuristic, trending away from stacks of information on the homepage. Navigation is more intuitive, more logical, for the average user. And, the site facilitates communication between the city and residents by offering many ways to contact officials and staff members. It shows that the "city is not just talking at you, they're listening," Dell 'Aquila said.



A frequently asked questions by department page is still in the works. It will direct users to the right place to find information, or the right person to ask. This will be the place for those new to town to go to find out about garbage pickup and water bills and more.



A sidebar that had been relegated to the homepage now carries through to all pages on the site so there's no need to return home for a particular piece of information. It includes an overview of how everything works.



Each department will have its own page containing basic information, and links for staff contacts and forms. At the bottom of each page, visitors to the site will find page-specific links to other pages, sites and contacts. For example, the building department page includes links that land the user at the city's building code ordinances on Municode, and will have a list of contractors registered to do business in the city.



A calendar of events currently lists two months of local activities, but will eventually include 12 as part of the city's transparency initiative. Local organizations are welcome to submit their events for inclusion on the calendar.



Business listings are now on one page with one click navigation at the top of the page and the list is available as a downloadable pdf. Those businesses that are members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry are highlighted. The city's business registration application and Chamber membership application are available on the business page and will become fillable forms.



If you can't find the information you want in all the documents that are already available, the link to submit a Freedom of Information Act request is available on pages throughout the site.



A red band at the top of the page is reserved for emergency alerts, such as natural disasters and Amber alerts.



The entire site translates easily to mobile format for access from tablets and cell phones.



Dell 'Aquila thinks the site will be a good candidate for the Illinois Policy Institute's Sunshine Award for government transparency in this year's contest.



"This is just a little thing we can do that can bring some prestige to a small town," Dell 'Aquila said.



