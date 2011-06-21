



Musher Mania to feature sled dog races



For the Forest Preserve District of Will County, there's no business like snow business when it comes to the annual "Musher Mania" in Monee Township.



This celebration of Siberian huskies and the sport of sled dog racing, or mushing, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Monee Reservoir, 27341 Ridgeland Ave.



The Forest Preserve District event is offered in partnership with the Siberian Husky Club of Greater Chicago.



The free, family friendly "Musher Mania" goes on with or without snow as the dogs can pull wheeled sleds if Mother Nature doesn't cooperate.





Activities at the 23rd annual event will include mushing demonstrations, snowshoeing activities and an ice carving show by World Class Ice, complete with "cool cubes" that contain toys for kids. Attendees can meet and greet Siberian huskies during the event; photos with the amazing canines cost $7.



Popcorn, apple fritters and hot drinks will be available for purchase from Boy Scouts. Inside the heated Monee Reservoir Visitor Center, the Great Race to Nome will be illustrated with activities and an exhibit, which includes information on great mushers throughout history. Winter-themed crafts and games will be offered throughout the venue.



Disney's "Snow Dogs," presented by Swank Movie Productions Inc., will be shown in a warming tent. The first 200 people to visit the warming tent will receive a free "Musher Mania" scarf.



A rescue group will be on-site with information about Siberian huskies that are available for adoption.



Please do not bring your dogs to the event for the safety of everyone involved.



For information on "Musher Mania" and other Forest Preserve District programs, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.















