Deck the halls with 'Hallmarks'

+ click to enlarge FLOYD AND CAROL Combes started collecting Hallmark ornaments in 1989, and now have a collection in the thousands of pieces. They give and receive the collectibles, it's a family tradition that now spans generations. by Christy Ziller

s put up 13 Christmas trees this year, hung a half dozen ornament-laden wreaths and put still more ornaments on a garland in the living room. The Wilmington couple has been collecting Hallmark ornaments since 1989. Their collection now numbers more than 3,500 and is part of an ages-old tradition.



German religious leader Martin Luther (1483-1546) is credited for starting the tradition of using a Christmas tree - an evergreen to symbolize everlasting life. In the 8th Century, people dedicated a fir tree to the Christ Child instead of an oak tree. Wax candles were used to decorate the tree before the introduction of electric lights.



In the 1600s, paper flowers, lighted candles, wafers, nuts, and sweets adorned the family holiday tree. By 1610, the newest favorite decoration was added, silver tinsel. Emigrants brought this tradition to America by the early 1800s. Until the 1880s, Christmas tree decorations were handmade and unique, left to the creativity of the family members. In that century, German entrepreneurs began mass producing them. Glass ornaments were made in Lausha, Germany. This glass company made marbles and glass bottles, but began making molds of children, saints, toys, famous people, animals, and other forms.





This type of ornament became very popular and in high demand, but were only available in Germany.



Christmas decorations were already popular in America. F.W. Woolworth, an American mass merchandiser, began importing German glass ornaments in the 1880s. By 1890, he was selling $25 million worth of them.



Japan had taken over Germany's dominance as the world's largest ornament maker by 1925, followed by the Czech Republic. By 1935, more than 250 million Christmas tree ornaments were being imported into the United States. In 1939 and due to the outbreak of WWII, an American company entered the ornament-making business. Using a machine designed to build light bulbs, Corning engineers produced more than 2,000 ornaments in one minute.



In 1973, Hallmark introduced six ball ornaments and 12 figures as the first Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments. With this, a new tradition and family keepsakes were born. Since 1973, Hallmark has introduced 8,000 Keepsake Ornaments and over 100 ornament series, groups of ornaments that share the same theme.



In the Christmas season, 1989, Floyd and Carol Combes began their own Hallmark Keepsake Collection tradition. They had moved to Wilmington and bought their first home together in January of that year. Their youngest son, Matthew, was born in March. With their combined 12 children, Floyd and Carol celebrated their first Christmas as a whole family in their new house that year.



They wanted to start a new family tradition. From miniature cottages, to sports figures, each child would receive a special decoration that could be hung on the tree each year. As their children grew older and moved out, each would take his or her ornament collection to carry the tradition into their adult lives.



This ritual has continued since that 1989 holiday season. The Combeses have collected and exchanged hundreds of ornaments over the years, enough to decorate 13 trees and six wreaths. They have ornaments on garland and some that are self-standing.



Each July, they travel to the launch of the new Hallmark line and put $2,000 worth of keepsakes on layaway. They comb stores in Kankakee, Beecher, and Frankfort to find the special ornaments or classic ones to add their collection.



This holiday tradition of decorating the Christmas trees has been passed down to their 19 grandchildren. They come over to help Grandpa Floyd and Grandma Carol put up over 3,500 ornaments every year, and as they reach adulthood, carry the family tradition to the next generation. The Combeses have one married grandchild, Shelby (Ziller) Eaker, who has moved her collection to her new home in Morris.



All of the Combes children exchange Hallmarks and give them as gifts.



Some of Floyd's favorite ornaments include his train collection, classic cars and Star Trek.



Carol's favorites include her cardinals, Breast Cancer pink ribbon ornaments and the Snow Top Lodge snowmen.



It is their hope to travel to the hometown of Hallmark in Kansas City, MO soon.



The idea of starting a family tradition has proven to be a legacy that has been handed down through the ages. It brings this family and many others closer together each year as they retell the stories and memories of the past as they deck the halls. The giving of love that is symbolized in these special keepsakes is at the heart of what the family celebrates each year.











