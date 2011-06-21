



home : free press advocate : free press advocate December 27, 2016 12/27/2016 7:16:00 PM

Art goes 3D

'Star Trek' ideas becomes reality in classroom

Pam Monson

Editor



Ed Hanlon made a big investment in equipment for his art classes at the middle school this year, but in doing so he's sparked the imagination and creativity of students, teachers and administrators in School District 209-U.



Joliet Junior College unveiled its new maker lab last spring, and Hanlon attended an open house to see its 3D printers and laser cutters. He was hooked. He got certified to use the equipment, and worked all summer in the maker lab.



"I couldn't leave, it was like an addiction," he said. He wanted to bring a 3D printer and its unlimited potential for creativity into his art classes at the middle school, and bankrolled his own MakerBot mini replicator.



Its use in the classroom setting captured the imagination of the school districts administrators, and the district purchased two of its own for use in the high school art and industrial art classes.



"Obviously I've started something good here," he said. "Mr. [Kevin] Feeney recognized that something's going on with this. This is the technology of the world."





3D printers are being used on the International Space Station. When the astronauts need a replacement part, the staff at NASA creates the design, uploads it to the station, and it's printed on site. In the past, a shuttle would have had to deliver the part, at a tremendous cost. In fact, 3D printers come with files that allow the owner to reproduce their own replacement parts.



"Stuff that was happening in 'Star Trek' - it's reality," Hanlon said.



The military is using them to create parts for weapons, and the medical community is using 3D printing to create body parts and organs from solutions containing human cells.



Hanlon's art students are creating models in computer aided design software. They save their designs as a stereolithographic (STL) file. An STL file presents everything the students create as slices of the whole, like a loaf of bread Hanlon explained.



They can adjust the amount of fill of the internal structure from hollow to solid to anywhere in between.



The MakerBot can print in many materials, including copper and stainless steel. Polylactic acid (PLA) is ideal for the school setting, because it produces no harsh odors when it's extracted. It's biodegradable and derived from corn starch.



Other materials, such as wood pulp, can be added to PLA, which turns out a finished product that can be sanded and painted just like wood. It even smells like sawdust on the printer.



The materials come on a spool, and look like the string for a string trimmer. The printer pulls the string into a heating element that extrudes it at 220˚ C, and puts it down on a base according to the slice of the STL file it's printing. The software recognizes an overhang, such as the void under the chin of a four-legged animal, and builds a support structure to hold the protruding part.



"It's just a very advanced form of building with blocks, like when you were a kid," Hanlon explained. 3D is in its infancy, but you can do just about anything with it that you can imagine. You can have an idea on paper, prototype it on your desk top and take the prototype into a meeting 90 minutes later.



Hanlon said the software being used in the classroom is par none - it's user friendly and full featured, yet simple to understand and use, and integrates seamlessly with the printer. Best of all, most of it is free.



Eighth grade art students usually do 3D modeling in clay. This year, Hanlon split their 12-week rotation so that part of it would be spent creating with the 3D printer. The classes visited the JJC maker lab and learned the basics of 3D modeling and printing. Steven Mark, who manages the lab, offered the maker lab seminar and then printed the students' projects for them, without charge.



In the middle school art lab, the students are working on creating six figures Hanlon dreamed up for the class - Rascal, Dodger, Wilmo the Catbird, Goffasaurus (after assistant principal Brian Goff), Globbodine and Macasaurus (modeled on the famous McDonald's burger meal).



The students have to take their own measurements and recreate the creatures in the CAD software, TinkerCad. Then the designs get printed.



"They're working in 3D, just like they'd be working in real life," Hanlon said. "... It's amazing to see their faces when they get their model in their hands. They can't believe they did it."



The more detailed the design, the longer it takes to print. Last week Hanlon printed a miniature model of a hand that was designed to be a child's prosthetic. All he had to do was download the design from the Thingiverse website and reduce its size to fit his printer. He printed it with wood-infused PLA. It took seven hours to print, about an hour per inch of sculpture.



He's also modified his MakerBot with parts he designed and printed.



The students will work up to creating a sculpture from clay based on a 3D printed model.



"It's amazing what can be created with this. They could have a design in their had and have a prototype in an hour and a half," Hanlon said.



After Christmas, the district's teachers will join Coal City educators for an in-service day, during which Hanlon and Mark will host a basic 3D workshop, to show teachers how they can use the printers in their curriculum, no matter what subject they teach. Hanlon would love to see the district develop its own maker lab.











Article Comment Submission Form Please feel free to submit your comments.



Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site. Each submission must be approved by the Web site editor, who may edit content for appropriateness. There may be a delay of 24-48 hours for any submission while the web site editor reviews and approves it.



Note: All information on this form is required. Your telephone number is for our use only, and will not be attached to your comment. Submit an Article Comment First Name:

Required Last Name:

Required Telephone:

Required Email:

Required Comment:

Required Passcode:

Required Click here to see a new mix of characters. This is an anti-SPAM device. It is not case sensitive.



